Duck Baker
Richard Royall "Duck" Baker IV (born July 30, 1949) is an American acoustic fingerstyle guitarist who plays in a variety of styles: jazz, blues, gospel, ragtime, folk, and Irish and Scottish music. He has written many instruction books for guitar.
Les Blues Du Richmond
Maple Leaf Rag
Paddy Now Won't You Be Easy / The Exiles Jig
Midnight on the water
