Earl Brutus. Formed 1993. Disbanded 2004
Earl Brutus
1993
Earl Brutus Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Brutus were a British indie rock band that emerged in the 1990s. They were formed in 1993 by Nick Sanderson, Rob Marche (formerly of JoBoxers and If?), Jamie Fry (formerly of World Of Twist) and Stuart Boreman. Boreman left after the release of their first single Life's Too Long and was replaced by Gordon King, who had been in World of Twist with Fry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Earl Brutus Tracks
Midland Red
Earl Brutus
The SAS And The Glam That Goes With It
Earl Brutus
Come Taste My Mind
Earl Brutus
On Me, Not In Me
Earl Brutus
Universal Plan
Earl Brutus
Navy Head
Earl Brutus
I'm New
Earl Brutus
Bonjour Monsieur
Earl Brutus
Life's Too Long
Earl Brutus
Purchasing Power
Earl Brutus
M.E.
Earl Brutus
Life'S Too Short
Earl Brutus
Earl Brutus Links
