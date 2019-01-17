Earl Brutus were a British indie rock band that emerged in the 1990s. They were formed in 1993 by Nick Sanderson, Rob Marche (formerly of JoBoxers and If?), Jamie Fry (formerly of World Of Twist) and Stuart Boreman. Boreman left after the release of their first single Life's Too Long and was replaced by Gordon King, who had been in World of Twist with Fry.