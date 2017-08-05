PALO! is a Miami band formed in 2003 by Steve Roitstein after he invited his fellow musicians to join him in an improvised musical experiment combining Cuban music with funk beats.

The group has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Tropical Latin Album and a Latin Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Tropical Album. The PBS documentary 'Miami Boheme' which extensively featured PALO! along with other bands in the Miami music scene was won a 2014 Suncoast Chapter Emmy award for Cultural Documentary.