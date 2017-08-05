PALO!Florida (USA) based Afro-Cuban Funk band. Formed 2003
PALO!
2003
PALO! Biography (Wikipedia)
PALO! is a Miami band formed in 2003 by Steve Roitstein after he invited his fellow musicians to join him in an improvised musical experiment combining Cuban music with funk beats.
The group has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Tropical Latin Album and a Latin Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Tropical Album. The PBS documentary 'Miami Boheme' which extensively featured PALO! along with other bands in the Miami music scene was won a 2014 Suncoast Chapter Emmy award for Cultural Documentary.
PALO! Tracks
Cmina Con Los Codos
PALO!
Cmina Con Los Codos
Cmina Con Los Codos
