Johann Wenzel KalliwodaBorn 21 February 1801. Died 3 December 1866
Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda
1801-02-21
Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda Biography
Jan Křtitel Václav Kalivoda (Johann Baptist Wenzel Kalliwoda in German) (February 21, 1801 – December 3, 1866), was a composer, conductor and violinist of Bohemian birth.
Morceau de salon for oboe and piano, Op.228
Nocturne in E flat major, Op 186 No 5
Concert Overture No.17 Op.242
Symphony No. 4, Op. 60: 4th mvt Finale 'Vivace'
String Quartet No 2 in A major, Op 62
String Quartet No.2, Op. 62
Vivace (fourth movement) from String Quartet no.1 in E minor
Morceau de Salon
