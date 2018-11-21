James WoodComposer and conductor. Born 27 May 1953
James Wood
1953-05-27
James Wood Biography (Wikipedia)
James Wood (born in Barton-on-Sea, England is 27 May 1953) is a British conductor, composer of contemporary classical music and former percussionist. Wood studied composition with Nadia Boulanger in Paris from 1971 to 1972 before going on to study music at Cambridge University, where he was organ scholar of Sidney Sussex College from 1972 until 1975. After graduating from Cambridge he went on to study percussion and conducting at the Royal Academy of Music, London from 1975 until 1976. After a further year studying percussion privately with Nicholas Cole, Wood embarked on a triple career as percussionist, composer and conductor.
James Wood Tracks
After the Rain
Frank Denyer
After the Rain
After the Rain
Renouveau
Renouveau
Soir Sur La Plaine
Lili Boulanger
Soir Sur La Plaine
Soir Sur La Plaine
Hymne Au Soleil
Lili Boulanger
Hymne Au Soleil
Hymne Au Soleil
Les Sirenes For Soprano, Chorus & Piano
Lili Boulanger
Les Sirenes For Soprano, Chorus & Piano
Les Sirenes For Soprano, Chorus & Piano
You Are (Variations): IV. Ehmor m'aht, v'ahsay harbay (Say little and do much)
Steve Reich
You Are (Variations): IV. Ehmor m'aht, v'ahsay harbay (Say little and do much)
You Are (Variations): IV. Ehmor m'aht, v'ahsay harbay (Say little and do much)
Choir
Last played on
Discedite A Me Omnes
Carlo Gesualdo
Discedite A Me Omnes
Discedite A Me Omnes
Choir
Last played on
The Same Day Dawns
Nicola LeFanu
The Same Day Dawns
The Same Day Dawns
Last played on
Broken Flowers
James Wood
Broken Flowers
Broken Flowers
Last played on
Renouveau
Renouveau
Ave sanctissima Maria
Carlo Gesualdo
Ave sanctissima Maria
Ave sanctissima Maria
Illumina Nos
Carlo Gesualdo
Illumina Nos
Illumina Nos
Franciscus humilis et pauper
Carlo Gesualdo
Franciscus humilis et pauper
Franciscus humilis et pauper
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 67
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezwc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2003-09-08T10:16:49
8
Sep
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 29 - Stravinsky Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh2zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-11T10:16:49
11
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 29 - Stravinsky Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 64
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exgxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-11T10:16:49
11
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 58
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqr3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1994-09-01T10:16:49
1
Sep
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 58
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqvfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-09T10:16:49
9
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
