Frederick Schmid, better known by his stage name Freddy Fresh, is an American DJ, musician, and electronic music producer. Fresh has recorded for over 100 independent record labels, including major labels Sony UK, Virgin, BMG UK, and Harthouse Germany. He is also founder of the record labels Howlin’ Records, Electric Music Foundation, and Analog.

Fresh had two international hit records in the UK, "Badder Badder Schwing" (featuring Fatboy Slim) and "What It Is". Fresh has performed in clubs, as well as festivals, including Glastonbury Festival, Creamfields Festival UK, Reading-Leeds Festival, and Jazz and Groove Festival.