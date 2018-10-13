Freddy FreshBorn 29 March 1963
Frederick Schmid, better known by his stage name Freddy Fresh, is an American DJ, musician, and electronic music producer. Fresh has recorded for over 100 independent record labels, including major labels Sony UK, Virgin, BMG UK, and Harthouse Germany. He is also founder of the record labels Howlin’ Records, Electric Music Foundation, and Analog.
Fresh had two international hit records in the UK, "Badder Badder Schwing" (featuring Fatboy Slim) and "What It Is". Fresh has performed in clubs, as well as festivals, including Glastonbury Festival, Creamfields Festival UK, Reading-Leeds Festival, and Jazz and Groove Festival.
Untitled
Untitled
Do You Hear It
Do You Hear It
21 Voices (Modular Remix)
21 Voices (Modular Remix)
The Fate of Thirty Eight
The Fate of Thirty Eight
Years Back
Years Back
Now Broadcasting from Minneapolis
Play The Music (Macchia Remix) (feat. Tanto Metro & Devonte)
Play The Music (Macchia Remix) (feat. Tanto Metro & Devonte)
Rocka Olly
Rocka Olly
Badder Badder Schwing
Badder Badder Schwing
What Is It
What Is It
What It Is
What It Is
Five More Mouths
Five More Mouths
Go Kat Go
Go Kat Go
That's What It Is
That's What It Is
