Killah PriestBorn 17 August 1970
Killah Priest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9faa478-2a02-4c34-bede-1d20d717f8dc
Killah Priest Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Reed (born August 16, 1970), better known by his stage name Killah Priest, is an American rapper and Wu-Tang Clan affiliate who was raised in Bedford-Stuyvesant and Brownsville, Brooklyn. He is known for his intensely spiritual lyrics, containing religious references and metaphors. He is connected to the Black Hebrew Israelites through his rhymes, and is known for his controversial and political subject matter. He is also a part of supergroup the HRSMN along with Canibus, Ras Kass, and Kurupt.
Killah Priest Tracks
B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth) (feat. Killah Priest)
GZA/Genius
B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth) (feat. Killah Priest)
B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth) (feat. Killah Priest)
4th Chamber
GZA/Genius
4th Chamber
4th Chamber
