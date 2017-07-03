Baby TateBorn 28 January 1916. Died 17 August 1972
Baby Tate
1916-01-28
Baby Tate Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Henry Tate, known as Baby Tate (January 28, 1920 – August 17, 1972) was an American Piedmont blues guitarist, who in a sporadic career spanning five decades worked with the guitarists Blind Boy Fuller and Pink Anderson and the harmonica player Peg Leg Sam. His playing style was influenced by Blind Blake, Buddy Moss, Blind Boy Fuller, Josh White, Willie Walker, and to some extent Lightnin' Hopkins.
Baby Tate Tracks
If I Could Holler Like A Mountain Jack
Baby Tate
If I Could Holler Like A Mountain Jack
