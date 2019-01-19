Mark Wilkinson (born 18 April 1989), better known by his stage name Wilkinson, is an English record producer, DJ and remixer from Hammersmith, England. He has released music on RAM Records and Hospital Records, as well as Virgin EMI. His 2013 single "Afterglow" with uncredited vocals by Becky Hill reached number 8 in the UK Singles Chart on 20 October 2013. His debut album Lazers Not Included was released on 28 October 2013.