WilkinsonUK-based DJ. Born 18 April 1989
Wilkinson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01xws49.jpg
1989-04-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9fa114f-8426-4286-a289-9f16c8e092b5
Wilkinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Wilkinson (born 18 April 1989), better known by his stage name Wilkinson, is an English record producer, DJ and remixer from Hammersmith, England. He has released music on RAM Records and Hospital Records, as well as Virgin EMI. His 2013 single "Afterglow" with uncredited vocals by Becky Hill reached number 8 in the UK Singles Chart on 20 October 2013. His debut album Lazers Not Included was released on 28 October 2013.
Wilkinson Performances & Interviews
- Wilkinson - Behind The Songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kvfdb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kvfdb.jpg2013-11-04T12:24:00.000ZWilkinson drops in on Phil & Alice to give us the lowdown on the song Afterglow.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01kvftr
Wilkinson - Behind The Song
- Wilkinson catches up with Crissy Crisshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01knwdj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01knwdj.jpg2013-10-31T15:51:00.000ZWilkinson chats to Crissy Criss about his new album Lazers Not Included.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01knwg5
Wilkinson catches up with Crissy Criss
Wilkinson Tracks
I Need (feat. Hayla)
I Need (feat. Hayla)
Last played on
Afterglow (feat. Becky Hill)
Wilkinson
Afterglow (feat. Becky Hill)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022xbr5.jpglink
Afterglow (feat. Becky Hill)
Last played on
I Need (Wilkinson & Metrik Remix)
Wilkinson
I Need (Wilkinson & Metrik Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022xbr5.jpglink
Afterglow
Wilkinson
Afterglow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01gn55j.jpglink
Afterglow
Last played on
I Need (feat. Hayla)
I Need (feat. Hayla)
Last played on
I Need
Wilkinson
I Need
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022xbr5.jpglink
I Need
Last played on
Afterglow (Cyantific Remix)
Wilkinson
Afterglow (Cyantific Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022xbr5.jpglink
Afterglow (Cyantific Remix)
Last played on
I Need (Wilkinson & Metrik VIP)
Wilkinson
I Need (Wilkinson & Metrik VIP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022xbr5.jpglink
I Need (Wilkinson & Metrik VIP)
Last played on
Take It Up
Wilkinson
Take It Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0643jsy.jpglink
Take It Up
Last played on
Rush
Wilkinson
Rush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05m6qn0.jpglink
Rush
Last played on
I Need (Wilkinson Metrik Remix)
Wilkinson
I Need (Wilkinson Metrik Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022xbr5.jpglink
I Need (Wilkinson Metrik Remix)
Last played on
I Need (Icarus Remix)
Wilkinson
I Need (Icarus Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022xbr5.jpglink
I Need (Icarus Remix)
Last played on
Dirty Love (feat. Talay Riley)
Wilkinson
Dirty Love (feat. Talay Riley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0254h88.jpglink
Dirty Love (feat. Talay Riley)
Last played on
Decompression
Wilkinson
Decompression
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022xbr5.jpglink
Decompression
Last played on
I Need (feat. Hayla)
I Need (feat. Hayla)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Mar
2019
Wilkinson
Foundry, Sheffield University, Sheffield, UK
9
Mar
2019
Wilkinson
SWX, Bristol, UK
6
Apr
2019
Wilkinson
Arch 187, Brighton, UK
12
Apr
2019
Wilkinson
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c84f/acts/aw4mn3
Reading
2018-08-26T06:55:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06jj6zx.jpg
26
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T06:55:09
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
T in the Park: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evx38g/acts/a4rwrz
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-13T06:55:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p022kphp.jpg
13
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3g9r/acts/am46v2
Glasgow
2014-05-24T06:55:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01zt669.jpg
24
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
Live Lounge: Wilkinson
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egn8q9
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-02-24T06:55:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01ssl9j.jpg
24
Feb
2014
Live Lounge: Wilkinson
BBC Broadcasting House
Wilkinson Links
