Sam Harris. Born 4 June 1961
Sam Harris
1961-06-04
Sam Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Kent Harris (born June 4, 1961) is an American pop and theater musician as well as a television, theater and film actor.
Sam Harris Tracks
Those Magic Changes
Sam Harris
Those Magic Changes
Those Magic Changes
Over the Rainbow
Sam Harris
Over the Rainbow
Over the Rainbow
Use What You Got
Sam Harris
Use What You Got
Use What You Got
Let Me Sing I'm Happy
Sam Harris
Let Me Sing I'm Happy
Let Me Sing I'm Happy
Sam Harris Links
