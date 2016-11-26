Heltah SkeltahUS hip hop duo. Formed 1994. Disbanded 2015
Heltah Skeltah
1994
Heltah Skeltah was a hip hop duo which consisted of rappers Rock (Jahmal Bush) and Ruck (Sean Price). The two were members of New York supergroup Boot Camp Clik, along with Buckshot, Smif-N-Wessun and O.G.C..
Leflah (feat. O.G.C.)
Leflah (feat. O.G.C.)
Leflah (feat. O.G.C.)
Art Of Disrespekinization
Art Of Disrespekinization
Art Of Disrespekinization
