MC Hells*** & DJ Carhouse
MC Hellshit & DJ Carhouse is a collaboration project between Japanese artist Yamantaka Eye (MC Hellshit), best known as a member of Boredoms, and experimental composer Otomo Yoshihide (DJ Carhouse). The duo released two live albums in 1995 and have no current plans for further releases together.
