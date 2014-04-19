Rodd KeithBorn 30 January 1937. Died 15 December 1974
Rodd Keith (born Rodney Keith Eskelin; January 30, 1937 – December 15, 1974) was an American multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. He is perhaps the best known figure in the obscure musical subgenre known as song poem music.
I Died Today
Do The Turkey
Do The Pig
