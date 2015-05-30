David HorlerTrombone. Born 10 September 1943
David Horler
1943-09-10
David Horler Biography (Wikipedia)
David Ronald Horler (born 10 September 1943 in Lymington, Hampshire) is an English jazz trombonist and is the brother of John Horler.
