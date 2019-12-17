Louis Demetrius Alvanis
Louis Demetrius Alvanis
Louis Demetrius Alvanis (born 21 December 1960) is a British classical pianist. Alvanis performs the full range of keyboard repertoire from the Baroque masters to contemporary serious music. He is particularly noted for his performances of the Romantics, especially Chopin, Schumann and Brahms some of which have been recorded on CD with Meridian Records.
Gavotte in A major for piano
Gavotte in A minor for piano
