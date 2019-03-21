UnionHard rock band featuring John Corabi and Bruce Kulick. Formed 1997. Disbanded 2005
Union
1997
Union Biography (Wikipedia)
Union is an American rock group formed in 1997 featuring lead vocalist and guitarist John Corabi (ex-The Scream and Mötley Crüe), guitarist Bruce Kulick (ex-Kiss), bassist James Hunting (David Lee Roth and Eddie Money), and drummer Brent Fitz (Slash).
