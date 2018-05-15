Giuseppe AvitranoDied 1756
Giuseppe Avitrano
Giuseppe Avitrano Biography (Wikipedia)
Giuseppe Antonio Avitrano (Naples, c. 1670 - Naples, 19 March 1756) was an Italian composer and violinist.
Avitrano came from a family of musicians. From about 1690 until his death he was member of the Neapolitan court orchestra.
Giuseppe Avitrano Tracks
Sonata in D, Op 3, No 2 'L'Aragona'
Giuseppe Avitrano
Sonata in D, Op 3, No 2 'L'Aragona'
Sonata in D, Op 3, No 2 'L'Aragona'
