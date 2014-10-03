Flying ColorsFormed 2011
Flying Colors
2011
Flying Colors Biography (Wikipedia)
Flying Colors is an American supergroup composed of Mike Portnoy, Dave LaRue, Casey McPherson, Neal Morse and Steve Morse. The band's mission, chartered by executive producer Bill Evans, is to combine complex music with accessible songwriting. Flying Colors, on Mascot Label Group, has released two studio albums, and two live albums, to commercial success and critical acclaim.
Mask Machine
