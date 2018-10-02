Melissa Dunphy (born 1980) is an Australian-American composer of classical music. She is most notable for the Gonzales Cantata, a 40-minute choral piece in Baroque style that sets the text of the parts of the dismissal of U.S. attorneys controversy hearings in which former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales testified. It was featured on the Rachel Maddow Show in 2009; Maddow described it as "probably the coolest thing you've ever seen on this show." Dunphy completed her doctoral degree at the University of Pennsylvania in 2014. Dunphy is the composer-in-residence for the Saint Louis Chamber Chorus, for which she has composed several a cappella choral works since her appointment in 2015.