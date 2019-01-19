Ronald Brautigam (born 1954) is a Dutch concert pianist, best known for his performances of Beethoven's piano works on the fortepiano.

Born in Amsterdam, Brautigam studied with Jan Wijn and left to study in London and in the United States. His skill as a pianist was recognised by Dutch musicians and in 1984 he was awarded the Nederlandse Muziekprijs.

Brautigam lives in Amsterdam with his wife Mary, and teaches at the Basel Musikhochschule.