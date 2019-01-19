Ronald BrautigamBorn 1954
Ronald Brautigam
1954
Ronald Brautigam Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Brautigam (born 1954) is a Dutch concert pianist, best known for his performances of Beethoven's piano works on the fortepiano.
Born in Amsterdam, Brautigam studied with Jan Wijn and left to study in London and in the United States. His skill as a pianist was recognised by Dutch musicians and in 1984 he was awarded the Nederlandse Muziekprijs.
Brautigam lives in Amsterdam with his wife Mary, and teaches at the Basel Musikhochschule.
Ronald Brautigam Tracks
Piano Concerto No.2 in D minor: I. Allegro appasionato
Felix Mendelssohn
Rondo Brillant in E flat major, Op.29
Felix Mendelssohn
Rondo Brillant, Op 29
Felix Mendelssohn
Flute Sonata
Francis Poulenc
Concerto in A minor for piano and string orchestra
Felix Mendelssohn
Capriccio brillant in B minor Op.22
Felix Mendelssohn
Variations concertantes Op.17
Felix Mendelssohn
Violin Sonata No 30 in C major, K 403
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Nocturne in B major (Op. 32, No.1)
Frédéric Chopin
Die Nachtigall, D 724
Franz Schubert
Contredanse in D Hob XIIIc:17b
Joseph Haydn
Ballade
Frank Martin
Barcarolle (Op.60)
Frédéric Chopin
Berceuse in D flat major, Op 57
Frédéric Chopin
Kammermusik no. 2 Op.36`1 for piano and 12 instruments
Paul Hindemith
Polonaise-Fantasy No 7 in A flat major, Op 61
Frédéric Chopin
Frédéric Chopin
6 Songs Without Words Op 19 (Book 1)
Felix Mendelssohn
Variations Serieuses in D minor Op 54
Felix Mendelssohn
2 Nocturnes Op 27 (C sharp & D flat)
Frédéric Chopin
Scherzo No 2 in B flat minor Op 31
Frédéric Chopin
Rondo Capriccioso Op 14
Felix Mendelssohn
Sonata No.13 in E flat major, Op.27 No.1:1st mvt; Andante Allegro
Ludwig van Beethoven
6 National Airs with Variations, Op. 105
Ludwig van Beethoven
Scherzo for piano no. 2 (Op.31) in B flat minor
Frédéric Chopin
Arcana Suite for piano
Rudolf Escher & Ronald Brautigam
Piano Concerto No. 5 in D major, K175: I. Allegro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Scherzo no.1 in B minor (Op.20)
Frédéric Chopin
Le merle noir
Olivier Messiaen
Rondo in G major, Op 129, 'Rage over a lost penny'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata No 14 in C Sharp Minor Op 27 No 2: Moonlight I: Adagio sostenuto
Ludwig van Beethoven
Jazz Suite No.2 Parts 1-4
Dmitri Shostakovich
7 Variations in F major on the quartet: Kind, willst du ruhig schlafen
Ludwig van Beethoven
Variations on 'Tändeln und Scherzen' from Süssmayr's Soliman der zweite
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto no. 1 in C major Op.15 for piano and orchestra i Allegro con brio; ii Largo; iii Rondo - Allegro scherzando
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto no. 23 in A major K.488 for piano and orchestra
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492 i Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Romanesque
Reynaldo Hahn
12 Minuetti da ballo H.9.4: No 5 in C
Joseph Haydn
Ständchen, D 920 (first version)
Franz Schubert
