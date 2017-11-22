Care80s UK alternative rock band. Formed 1983
1983
Care were a new wave band formed by Paul Simpson and Ian Broudie in 1983 in Liverpool, England. Care was created after the split of The Wild Swans when singer Paul Simpson (also ex-keyboardist for the Teardrop Explodes) came together with guitarist Ian Broudie (previously of Big in Japan and Original Mirrors). The first single was released in June 1983.
Flaming Sword
My Boyish Days (Drink To Me)
Kid Rock and Martina McBride
