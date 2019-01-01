William BarnesBorn 22 February 1801. Died 7 October 1886
William Barnes
1801-02-22
William Barnes (22 February 1801 – 7 October 1886) was an English writer, poet, Church of England priest, and philologist. He wrote over 800 poems, some in Dorset dialect, and much other work, including a comprehensive English grammar quoting from more than 70 different languages.
