Manfred SchoofBorn 6 April 1936
Manfred Schoof
1936-04-06
Manfred Schoof Biography (Wikipedia)
Manfred Schoof (born 6 April 1936) is a German jazz trumpeter.
Schoof was born in Magdeburg and studied music in Kassel and Cologne.
He is a founder of European free jazz and collaborated with Albert Mangelsdorff, Peter Brötzmann, Mal Waldron, and Irène Schweizer. He has interpreted Die Soldaten, an operatic work by the contemporary composer Bernd Alois Zimmermann.
Schoof won various jazz prizes and is involved in the German musical rights association. Since 2007 he has been chairman of the Union Deutscher Jazzmusiker. He has been a professor in Cologne since 1990.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
