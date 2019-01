Jason Nevins (born December 15, 1972) is an American songwriter, record producer and remixer, who is most widely known for his pop and dance productions, including his multi-platinum, multi-million selling production of "It's Like That" by American hip hop group Run–D.M.C. vs. Jason Nevins and his multi-million selling production of "Cruise" by Florida Georgia Line featuring Nelly.

