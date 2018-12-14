LION BABE
LION BABE Biography (Wikipedia)
Lion Babe is an American R&B duo from New York City, consisting of singer Jillian Hervey and record producer Lucas Goodman. Following their meeting through a mutual friend, the pair released the single "Treat Me Like Fire" in 2012, which raised their profile and led them to sign a record deal with Interscope Records. Following the signing, the duo released their self-titled debut EP in 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
LION BABE Tracks
ROCKETS
LIONBABE
Treat Me Like Fire
LION BABE
Love Is A Losing Game (1Xtra Live Lounge, 18 May 2015)
LION BABE
Impossible (Special Request Mix)
LION BABE
The Wave
LION BABE
Up Up And Away (feat. LION BABE)
Bishop Nehru
Honey Dew
LION BABE
Rockets
LION BABE
Jump Hi (feat. Childish Gambino)
LION BABE
Hit The Ceiling
LION BABE
Impossible (Jax Jones Remix)
LION BABE
Impossible (Special Request Remix)
LION BABE
Where Do We Go (Armand Van Helden's Grandpa's In Ibiza Mix)
LION BABE
JusFaYu (Remix)
Kamau
Hide + Seek
LION BABE
Endless Summer
LION BABE
Hide and Seek
LION BABE
Jazz Drums
LION BABE
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Lion Babe
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egjxj5
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-05-18T06:31:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02rn7l2.jpg
18
May
2015
Live Lounge: Lion Babe
BBC Broadcasting House
