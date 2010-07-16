M.I.K.E.Belgian DJ, electro, trance. Born 20 February 1973
M.I.K.E.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-02-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9dd9303-6a47-4677-85ff-552693d3d857
M.I.K.E. Biography (Wikipedia)
Mike Dierickx (born 20 February 1973), formerly known as Dirk Dierickx, and most commonly recognized under the aliases M.I.K.E. Push or Push, is a Belgian DJ. Best known for the song "Universal Nation", he has also released other singles including "The Legacy" and "Strange World". His style is primarily trance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
M.I.K.E. Tracks
Sort by
Unity
M.I.K.E.
Unity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unity
Last played on
Sunrise At Palamos 2009 (Gareth Emery Remix)
M.I.K.E.
Sunrise At Palamos 2009 (Gareth Emery Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Similar Artists
Back to artist