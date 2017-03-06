William FinnBorn 28 February 1952
William Finn
1952-02-28
William Finn Biography (Wikipedia)
William Alan Finn (born February 28, 1952) is an American composer and lyricist of musicals. He is known for his musical Falsettos which received the 1992 Tony Award for Best Original Score as well as the 1992 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical.
Anytime (I am there) from Elegies
William Finn
Anytime (I am there) from Elegies
Anytime (I am there) from Elegies
