Emy JacksonBorn 2 July 1945
Emy Jackson
Emy Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Emy Jackson (エミー・ジャクソン, born Emy Eaton, July 2, 1945) is a Japanese female singer.
Tenshi No Itazura
