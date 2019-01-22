The OverlandersFormed 1963. Disbanded 1967
The Overlanders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05fsvfd.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9d7d563-14cf-48c1-9830-ae41e2d5047e
The Overlanders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Overlanders were a British music group active during the 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Overlanders Tracks
Sort by
Michelle
The Overlanders
Michelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvfd.jpglink
Michelle
Last played on
Don't It Make You Feel Good
The Overlanders
Don't It Make You Feel Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvfd.jpglink
Don't It Make You Feel Good
Last played on
Freight Train
The Overlanders
Freight Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvfd.jpglink
Freight Train
Last played on
Pick a Bale of cotton
The Overlanders
Pick a Bale of cotton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvfd.jpglink
Pick a Bale of cotton
Last played on
Come To Me
The Overlanders
Come To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvfd.jpglink
Come To Me
Last played on
MICHELLE
The Overlanders
MICHELLE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvfd.jpglink
MICHELLE
Last played on
Walking The Soles Off My Shoes
The Overlanders
Walking The Soles Off My Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvfd.jpglink
Yesterday's Gone
The Overlanders
Yesterday's Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvfd.jpglink
Yesterday's Gone
Last played on
The Overlanders Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist