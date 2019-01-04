Charlie MorrowBorn 9 February 1942
Charlie Morrow Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlie Morrow (born Charles Morrow, February 9, 1942) is an American sound artist, composer, conceptualist and performer. His creative projects have included chanting and healing works, museum and gallery installations, large-scale festival events, radio and TV broadcasts, film soundtracks, commercial sound design and advertising jingles.
Wave Music X - Trumpets for Dick Higgins (2014)
Wave Music X - Trumpets for Dick Higgins (2014)
