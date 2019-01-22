C+C Music Factory was an American musical group formed in 1989 by David Cole and Robert Clivillés. The group is best known for their five hit singles: "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)", "Here We Go (Let's Rock & Roll)", "Things That Make You Go Hmmmm...", "Just a Touch of Love", and "Keep It Comin'". The band stopped recording in 1996, following Cole's death. In 2010, C+C Music Factory reformed, with Eric Kupper replacing Cole. Original vocalist Freedom Williams acquired trademark rights to the name in 2003 and still tours under that moniker.

C+C Music Factory have earned a total of 35 music industry awards worldwide, including five Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and two MTV Video Music Awards. In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked them as the 44th most successful dance artists of all-time.