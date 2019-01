Kate Reinders (born c. December 10, 1980) is an American musical theatre actress, who has performed as lead and understudy in several Broadway shows. Reinders was born in Seattle, Washington, but raised in Spring Lake, Michigan. She attended Western Michigan Christian High School, graduating in 1998.

