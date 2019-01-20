Kate McGarrigleBorn 6 February 1946. Died 18 January 2010
Kate McGarrigle Biography (Wikipedia)
Kate McGarrigle, CM (February 6, 1946 – January 18, 2010) was a Canadian folk music singer-songwriter, who wrote and performed as a duo with her sister Anna McGarrigle.
She is the mother of singers Rufus Wainwright and Martha Wainwright from her marriage to American singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III, which ended in divorce.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kate McGarrigle Tracks
Prosperpina
Kate McGarrigle
Prosperpina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Prosperpina
Performer
Last played on
Alice Blue Gown
Kate McGarrigle
Alice Blue Gown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Alice Blue Gown
Last played on
Foolish You
Kate McGarrigle
Foolish You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Foolish You
Last played on
Proserpina
Kate McGarrigle
Proserpina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Proserpina
Last played on
Over The Rainbow (feat. Kate McGarrigle)
Rufus Wainwright
Over The Rainbow (feat. Kate McGarrigle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh9n.jpglink
Over The Rainbow (feat. Kate McGarrigle)
Last played on
The Swimming Song
Kate & Anna McGarrigle
The Swimming Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrbd.jpglink
The Swimming Song
Last played on
Spotlight On Christmas
Rufus Wainwright
Spotlight On Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh9n.jpglink
Spotlight On Christmas
Last played on
Talk to me of Mendocino
Kate McGarrigle
Talk to me of Mendocino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Talk to me of Mendocino
Last played on
School Days
Kate McGarrigle
School Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
School Days
Last played on
Spotlight On Christmas
Rufus Wainwright
Spotlight On Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh9n.jpglink
Spotlight On Christmas
Last played on
What'll I Do?
Kate McGarrigle
What'll I Do?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
What'll I Do?
Last played on
LOWLANDS AWAY
Trad.
LOWLANDS AWAY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
LOWLANDS AWAY
Last played on
Goin' Back To Harlan
Kate & Anna McGarrigle
Goin' Back To Harlan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrbd.jpglink
Goin' Back To Harlan
Last played on
Talk to Me of Mendocino
Kate McGarrigle
Talk to Me of Mendocino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Talk to Me of Mendocino
Last played on
Lowlands Away (feat. Ed Pastorini, Joan Wasser, Rufus Wainwright & Kate McGarrigle)
Trad.
Lowlands Away (feat. Ed Pastorini, Joan Wasser, Rufus Wainwright & Kate McGarrigle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh9n.jpglink
Lowlands Away (feat. Ed Pastorini, Joan Wasser, Rufus Wainwright & Kate McGarrigle)
Last played on
Be My Baby
Kate McGarrigle
Be My Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Be My Baby
Last played on
Over the Hill
Kate McGarrigle
Over the Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Over the Hill
Last played on
Talk To Me of Mendocino
Kate McGarrigle
Talk To Me of Mendocino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Complainte Pour Ste Catherine
Kate McGarrigle
Complainte Pour Ste Catherine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Complainte Pour Ste Catherine
Last played on
Skip Rope Song
Kate McGarrigle
Skip Rope Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Skip Rope Song
Last played on
Winter Lady
Kate McGarrigle
Winter Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Winter Lady
Last played on
Go Leave
Kate McGarrigle
Go Leave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Go Leave
Last played on
