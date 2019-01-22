Jeremy Budd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05fcxmr.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9cd4a4e-0727-4a78-975c-04bc3f731e22
Jeremy Budd Tracks
Sort by
Galatea, Dry Thy Tears (Chorus)
George Frideric Handel
Galatea, Dry Thy Tears (Chorus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Galatea, Dry Thy Tears (Chorus)
Last played on
Heart, The Seat Of Soft Delight (Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Heart, The Seat Of Soft Delight (Galatea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Heart, The Seat Of Soft Delight (Galatea)
Last played on
Elijah: It is enough
Felix Mendelssohn
Elijah: It is enough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Elijah: It is enough
Last played on
Saul and the Witch of Endor (Saul)
George Frideric Handel
Saul and the Witch of Endor (Saul)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Saul and the Witch of Endor (Saul)
Last played on
O for the Wings of a Dove
Felix Mendelssohn
O for the Wings of a Dove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
O for the Wings of a Dove
Conductor
Last played on
Acis and Galatea: Act 2 ('Wretched lovers!' to 'Love sounds th' alarm')
George Frideric Handel
Acis and Galatea: Act 2 ('Wretched lovers!' to 'Love sounds th' alarm')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Acis and Galatea: Act 2 ('Wretched lovers!' to 'Love sounds th' alarm')
Choir
Last played on
Exultet iam angelica turba, C131
Giovanni Gabrieli
Exultet iam angelica turba, C131
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Exultet iam angelica turba, C131
Last played on
Laudate pueri (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Claudio Monteverdi
Laudate pueri (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Laudate pueri (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Last played on
Israel in Egypt - oratorio (original 1739 version) - Part 3
George Frideric Handel
Israel in Egypt - oratorio (original 1739 version) - Part 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Israel in Egypt - oratorio (original 1739 version) - Part 3
Choir
Israel in Egypt - oratorio (original 1739 version) - Part 2
George Frideric Handel
Israel in Egypt - oratorio (original 1739 version) - Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Israel in Egypt - oratorio (original 1739 version) - Part 2
Choir
Israel in Egypt, oratorio - Part 1
George Frideric Handel
Israel in Egypt, oratorio - Part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Israel in Egypt, oratorio - Part 1
Choir
Es ist nun aus
Johann Christoph Bach
Es ist nun aus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlsx.jpglink
Es ist nun aus
Last played on
Miserere mei Deus
Gregorio Allegri
Miserere mei Deus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1q2.jpglink
Miserere mei Deus
Last played on
Welt, gute Nacht (Es ist nun aus mit meinen Leben)
Johann Christoph Bach
Welt, gute Nacht (Es ist nun aus mit meinen Leben)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlsx.jpglink
Welt, gute Nacht (Es ist nun aus mit meinen Leben)
Last played on
Great King of Gods
Orlando Gibbons
Great King of Gods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cf.jpglink
Great King of Gods
Performer
Last played on
True Englishmen drink a good health (Catch No. 45) Z284 (1688)
Henry Purcell
True Englishmen drink a good health (Catch No. 45) Z284 (1688)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
True Englishmen drink a good health (Catch No. 45) Z284 (1688)
Choir
Last played on
Israel in Egypt (Proms 2017)
George Frideric Handel
Israel in Egypt (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfdl.jpglink
Israel in Egypt (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Fürchte dich nicht, BWV 228
Johann Christoph Bach
Fürchte dich nicht, BWV 228
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vj7fy.jpglink
Fürchte dich nicht, BWV 228
Last played on
The World Youre Coming Into
Kiri Te Kanawa
The World Youre Coming Into
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqv.jpglink
The World Youre Coming Into
Last played on
Hear my prayer
Felix Mendelssohn
Hear my prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Hear my prayer
Conductor
Last played on
Chichester Psalms
Leonard Bernstein
Chichester Psalms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Chichester Psalms
Last played on
Festival Te Deum
Benjamin Britten
Festival Te Deum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fcxmr.jpglink
Festival Te Deum
Last played on
Hear my prayer... Oh for the wings of a dove
Andrew Lucas
Hear my prayer... Oh for the wings of a dove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fvtq.jpglink
Hear my prayer... Oh for the wings of a dove
Last played on
Ah, mine heart, remember thee well
Kirsty Hopkins
Ah, mine heart, remember thee well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fcxmr.jpglink
Ah, mine heart, remember thee well
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 23: Handel - Israel in Egypt
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2dv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-01T05:58:56
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04w3052.jpg
1
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 23: Handel - Israel in Egypt
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 51 - Bach Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epm8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-24T05:58:56
24
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 51 - Bach Day
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist