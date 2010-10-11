Guy Stephen Chadwick (born 21 March 1956 in Hanover, Germany) is an English singer, songwriter and guitarist, best known as the frontman of alternative band, The House of Love, for which he wrote the majority of the band's material.

The son of a British Army officer, Chadwick spent his formative years at various army bases in Singapore and Malaysia before returning with his family to England aged six. After forming his first band The Kingdoms, who released one single via RCA and whom he would later describe as "dreadful", Chadwick met guitarist Terry Bickers in 1987 through an advertisement, and formed The House Of Love. They released their debut album in 1988.

Following the departure of Bickers, the House of Love eventually split in 1993, and Chadwick re-appeared as a solo artist in 1997, and then released the album Lazy Soft and Slow in 1998.

The House of Love reunited in 2003. They went on to tour throughout the UK. Ireland and Sweden, and released an album, Days Run Away in 2005. The band's self-titled debut album was reissued in 2007.