The Fair RainFolk group from Birmingham. Formed 23 October 2006. Disbanded 13 October 2015
The Fair Rain
2006-10-23
The Fair Rain Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fair Rain is a 7-piece contemporary folk band from England. Until 13 October 2015 the band operated under the name The Old Dance School, under which they released three studio albums and a live album.
The Fair Rain will release its first studio album, Behind The Glass, on 25 April 2016.
The band released three albums as The Old Dance School: Based On A True Story (2008), Forecast (2010) and Chasing The Light (2012) and one live album, Steer In The Night (2014). BBC Radio 2 has featured tracks from all three studio albums.
The Fair Rain Tracks
The Enlli Light
The Fair Rain
The Enlli Light
The Enlli Light
The Envelope
The Fair Rain
The Envelope
The Envelope
Silver Tide
The Fair Rain
Silver Tide
Silver Tide
Spaghetti Panic
The Fair Rain
Spaghetti Panic
Spaghetti Panic
Ras al-Maa
The Fair Rain
Ras al-Maa
Ras al-Maa
The Wire over the River
The Fair Rain
The Wire over the River
The Wire over the River
From the Air
The Old Dance School
From the Air
From the Air
Dancing Ledge
The Fair Rain
Dancing Ledge
Dancing Ledge
Swifts and Martins
The Fair Rain
Swifts and Martins
Swifts and Martins
Craigie Hill
The Old Dance School
Craigie Hill
Craigie Hill
Blue Horse
The Fair Rain
Blue Horse
Blue Horse
LITTLE LEWIS
The Fair Rain
LITTLE LEWIS
LITTLE LEWIS
john ball
The Fair Rain
john ball
john ball
The Long Walk
The Fair Rain
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
Sula Sgier
The Fair Rain
Sula Sgier
Sula Sgier
