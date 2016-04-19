The Fair Rain is a 7-piece contemporary folk band from England. Until 13 October 2015 the band operated under the name The Old Dance School, under which they released three studio albums and a live album.

The Fair Rain will release its first studio album, Behind The Glass, on 25 April 2016.

The band released three albums as The Old Dance School: Based On A True Story (2008), Forecast (2010) and Chasing The Light (2012) and one live album, Steer In The Night (2014). BBC Radio 2 has featured tracks from all three studio albums.