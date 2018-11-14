The Van T’s
The Van T’s Performances & Interviews
The Van T's - 35mm
2016-10-06
Raucous grunge guitars and twin sister vocals live on the Vic Galloway show.
The Van T's - 35mm
The Van T's - Fun Garçon
2016-10-06
Raucous grunge guitars and twin sister vocals live on the Vic Galloway show.
The Van T's - Fun Garçon
The Van T's - Blood Orange (T in the Park 2016)
2016-07-15
The Van T's perform Blood Orange at T in the Park 2016.
The Van T's - Blood Orange (T in the Park 2016)
The Van T’s Tracks
Suis-Je Cool
The Van T’s
Suis-Je Cool
Suis-Je Cool
Fresh Meat
The Van T’s
Fresh Meat
Fresh Meat
Fun Garcon
The Van T’s
Fun Garcon
Fun Garcon
Bittersweet
The Van T’s
Bittersweet
Bittersweet
Blood Orange
The Van T’s
Blood Orange
Blood Orange
Fun Garcon (TRNSMT Festival 2017)
The Van T’s
Fun Garcon (TRNSMT Festival 2017)
Fun Garcon (TRNSMT Festival 2017)
Fresh Meat (Live at TRNSMT 2017)
The Van T’s
Fresh Meat (Live at TRNSMT 2017)
Fresh Meat (Live at TRNSMT 2017)
35mm
The Van T’s
35mm
35mm
Hungry Like The Wolf (Radio Scotland Session, 03 Oct 2016)
The Van T’s
Hungry Like The Wolf (Radio Scotland Session, 03 Oct 2016)
Fun Garçon (Radio Scotland Session, 03 Oct 2016)
The Van T’s
Fun Garçon (Radio Scotland Session, 03 Oct 2016)
Blood Orange (Radio Scotland Session, 03 Oct 2016)
The Van T’s
Blood Orange (Radio Scotland Session, 03 Oct 2016)
Laguna Babe (T In The Park, 09 July 2016)
The Van T’s
Laguna Babe (T In The Park, 09 July 2016)
Laguna Babe (T In The Park, 09 July 2016)
Laguna Babe (Live at TITP 2016)
The Van T’s
Laguna Babe (Live at TITP 2016)
Laguna Babe (Live at TITP 2016)
Laguna Babe
The Van T’s
Laguna Babe
Laguna Babe
Growler
The Van T’s
Growler
Growler
Upcoming Events
31
Jan
2019
The Van T's, Apache Darling
The Mash House, Edinburgh, UK
15
Feb
2019
The Van T's
Cafe Drummond, Aberdeen, UK
16
Feb
2019
The Van T's
Beat Generator, Dundee, UK
23
Mar
2019
The Van T's
Sneaky Pete's, Edinburgh, UK
12
Apr
2019
The Van T's
The Dark Room @ Roper Hall, Preston, UK
