Louis and Bebe Barron
Louis and Bebe Barron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9c676c3-6aec-42bc-8050-b6cf3032741a
Louis and Bebe Barron Biography (Wikipedia)
Bebe Barron (June 16, 1925 – April 20, 2008) and Louis Barron (April 23, 1920 – November 1, 1989) were two American pioneers in the field of electronic music. They are credited with writing the first electronic music for magnetic tape, and the first entirely electronic film score for the MGM movie Forbidden Planet (1956).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Louis and Bebe Barron Tracks
Sort by
Main Titles - Overture
Louis and Bebe Barron
Main Titles - Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Main Titles - Overture
Last played on
Once Around Altair (from The Forbidden Planet)
Louis and Bebe Barron
Once Around Altair (from The Forbidden Planet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once Around Altair (from The Forbidden Planet)
Last played on
Forbidden Planet - Overture
Louis and Bebe Barron
Forbidden Planet - Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forbidden Planet - Overture
Last played on
A Shangri-La in the Desert / Garden with Cuddly Tiger
Louis and Bebe Barron
A Shangri-La in the Desert / Garden with Cuddly Tiger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love at the Swimming Hole
Louis and Bebe Barron
Love at the Swimming Hole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love at the Swimming Hole
Last played on
from Soundtrack for The Forbidden Planet
Louis and Bebe Barron
from Soundtrack for The Forbidden Planet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forbidden Planet - Prelude
Louis and Bebe Barron
Forbidden Planet - Prelude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forbidden Planet - Prelude
Last played on
Playlists featuring Louis and Bebe Barron
Louis and Bebe Barron Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist