The Martinez BrothersChris Martinez and Steve Jr. Martinez. Formed 2007
The Martinez Brothers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br78l.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9c65c94-27b4-4eca-82f0-80055ac4f8a7
The Martinez Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Martinez Brothers are an American duo of disc jockeys, music producers, and remixers from The Bronx, New York. Known for their long-term residencies at clubs in Ibiza. In 2014 they were named as DJs of the year by Mixmag, who wrote that "no other DJ or DJ duo encapsulates house music in 2014 like the crown princes of DC10."
The Martinez Brothers Tracks
SaintLaurentYSL (The Martinez Brothers Re-Edit) (feat. Lil Baby)
Lil Yachty
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
H 2 Da Izzo
The Martinez Brothers
H 2 Da Izzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br78l.jpglink
H 2 Da Izzo
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Jamjointtt
The Martinez Brothers
Jamjointtt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br78l.jpglink
Jamjointtt
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
