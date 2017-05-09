Walter WiddopTenor. Born 19 April 1892. Died 6 September 1949
Walter Widdop
1892-04-19
Walter Widdop Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Widdop (19 April 1892 – 6 September 1949) was a British operatic tenor who is best remembered for his Wagnerian performances. His repertoire also encompassed works by Verdi, Leoncavallo, Handel and Bach.
Walter Widdop Tracks
Love in her eyes sits playing from Acis and Galatea
George Frideric Handel
Love in her eyes sits playing from Acis and Galatea
Love in her eyes sits playing from Acis and Galatea
Orchestra
Last played on
Lend me your aid from La Reine De Saba
Charles‐François Gounod
Lend me your aid from La Reine De Saba
Lend me your aid from La Reine De Saba
Orchestra
Last played on
Jephtha - Waft her, Angels
George Frideric Handel
Jephtha - Waft her, Angels
Jephtha - Waft her, Angels
Conductor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1949: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
1949-09-05T06:55:22
5
Sep
1949
Proms 1949: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1948: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
1948-08-30T06:55:22
30
Aug
1948
Proms 1948: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1947: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1947-09-08T06:55:22
8
Sep
1947
Proms 1947: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1946: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
1946-08-20T06:55:22
20
Aug
1946
Proms 1946: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1945: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1945-08-09T06:55:22
9
Aug
1945
Proms 1945: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
