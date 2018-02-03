Honey CocaineBorn 22 October 1992
Honey Cocaine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992-10-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9c12ef8-e49e-420c-8e45-d8ea12e383d3
Honey Cocaine Biography (Wikipedia)
Sochitta Sal (born October 22, 1992), known by her stage name Honey Cocaine, or Honey C, is a Canadian recording artist, rapper, and songwriter of Cambodian descent. Sal was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Honey Cocaine Tracks
Sort by
ID (feat. Honey Cocaine & Sh?m)
Holly
ID (feat. Honey Cocaine & Sh?m)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ID (feat. Honey Cocaine & Sh?m)
Last played on
Bad Gals Club (feat. Honey Cocaine, Mila J & Dawn)
DJ Carisma
Bad Gals Club (feat. Honey Cocaine, Mila J & Dawn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kmfbz.jpglink
Bad Gals Club (feat. Honey Cocaine, Mila J & Dawn)
Last played on
None of My Business (feat. Kirko Bangz & Chris Constanine)
Honey Cocaine
None of My Business (feat. Kirko Bangz & Chris Constanine)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
None of My Business (feat. Kirko Bangz & Chris Constanine)
Last played on
Back to artist