ChakachasBelgian funk/groove band. Formed 1958. Disbanded 1977
Chakachas
1958
Chakachas Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chakachas were a Belgian based group of Latin soul studio musicians. Also known as Les Chakachas or Los Chakachas, they were formed by bandleader Gaston Bogaert, ex-Los Juano Boengs and The Continentals, percussion (conga and tumba); Kari Kenton, vocals and maracas; Vic Ingeveldt (a Dutchman from Liege), saxophone; Charlie Lots, trumpet; Christian Marc, piano; Henri Breyre, guitar and backing vocals; and Bill Raymond, bass guitar. All were native to Schaarbeek (a district of Brussels), or nearby Charleroi, Willebroek and Liege.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chakachas Tracks
Jungle Fever
Chakachas
Jungle Fever
Jungle Fever
Stories
Chakachas
Stories
Stories
Yo Soy Cubano
Chakachas
Yo Soy Cubano
Yo Soy Cubano
