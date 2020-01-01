Kit WatkinsBorn 1953
Kit Watkins
1953
Kit Watkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Kit Watkins (born 1953) is an American progressive-ambient-jazz recording artist based in Brattleboro, Vermont. He was previously a member of the band Happy the Man.
Kit Watkins Tracks
Silences
