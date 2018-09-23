Choir of The Queen's College, Oxford
Choir of The Queen's College, Oxford
Tracks
Behold O God Our Defender
John Scott
The House Of The Mind
Herbert Howells
I know that my Redeemer liveth
Cecilia McDowall
Gloria (Dixit Dominus II)
Alessandro Scarlatti
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232: Opening chorus
George Frideric Handel
