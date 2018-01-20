Sarah Washington (born Sarah Warwick) is a British pop, electronic dance and Hi-NRG singer.

During the 1990s, Washington had four singles reach the UK Singles Chart. In 1993, her dance cover version of the song "I Will Always Love You" became her highest charting hit to date, reaching #12. The remake was released on Almighty Records, which described Washington as "an eager young hopeful" and cited her "sensational studio performance" as being key to the ultimate success of the track, also giving credit to radio station 95.8 Capital FM and its heavy rotation of the song.

Later in 1993, she recorded a dance version of the George Michael hit "Careless Whisper" that peaked at #45 in the UK. Her two releases from 1996, "Heaven" and "Everything", made #28 and #30, respectively. "Heaven" also spent one week at #50 on the US Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart in July 1996.

She has also appeared in the Eurodance compilation Dancemania series including Dancemania Speed 2.

Working with Stereolove, Australian DJ James Fraser, a new recording of Heaven was released February 5, 2013.