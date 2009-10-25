Mary RoosBorn 9 January 1949
Mary Roos
Mary Roos Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Roos (born Rosemarie Schwab on 9 January 1949) is a German singer and actress.
Mary Roos Tracks
L'Autoroute
L'Autoroute
