Johnny BurkeAmerican lyricist, 1908-1964. Born 3 October 1908. Died 25 February 1964
John Francis Burke (October 3, 1908 – February 25, 1964) was a lyricist, successful and prolific between the 1920s and 1950s. His work is considered part of the Great American Songbook.
His song "Swinging on a Star", from the Bing Crosby film Going My Way, won an Academy Award for Best Song in 1944.
The Magic Window
Nat King Cole
The Magic Window
The Magic Window
Pennies From Heaven
Arthur Johnston
Pennies From Heaven
Pennies From Heaven
Pennies from Heaven
Johnny Burke
Pennies from Heaven
Pennies from Heaven
