Candice Night Biography (Wikipedia)
Candice Night (born May 8, 1971) is an American vocalist/lyricist, multi-instrumentalist for the traditional folk rock project Blackmore's Night since its origins in 1997, and wife of British guitarist Ritchie Blackmore. Her solo album, Reflections, was released in 2011.
