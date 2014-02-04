Espen RudBorn 29 January 1948
Espen Rud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9b6985b-5afe-435b-86fb-147eeb994c6e
Espen Rud Biography (Wikipedia)
Espen Rud (born 29 January 1948 in Asker, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician (drums), composer, and music arranger, and the son of Norwegian author Nils Johan Rud (1908–93). He is known from numerous recordings and in collaboration with Karin Krog and Dexter Gordon, within Terje Rypdal's trio Min Bul, or the absurd musical theater of Svein Finnerud Trio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Espen Rud Tracks
Sort by
Maiden Voyage (feat. Terje Bjørklund, Svein Christiansen, Espen Rud & Jan Garbarek)
Karin Krog
Maiden Voyage (feat. Terje Bjørklund, Svein Christiansen, Espen Rud & Jan Garbarek)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqls9.jpglink
Maiden Voyage (feat. Terje Bjørklund, Svein Christiansen, Espen Rud & Jan Garbarek)
Last played on
Espen Rud Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist