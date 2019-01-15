The Duke SpiritFormed 2003
The Duke Spirit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2bq.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c9b00c4c-44ff-47be-9fc8-5764b45cc7a3
The Duke Spirit Biography (Wikipedia)
The Duke Spirit are an English rock band based in London. Their sound has been seen as a melding of influences ranging from alternative rock bands such as The Jesus and Mary Chain and Spiritualized, the tremulous rock'n'roll of bands such as The Gun Club and The Patti Smith Group, to distinctive rhythmic 'Atlantic soul' and Motown influences. Band members Liela Moss and Toby Butler also perform together in the electro-rock duo "Roman Remains".
The Duke Spirit Tracks
Howling Self
The Duke Spirit
Howling Self
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
Howling Self
Last played on
Lion Rip
The Duke Spirit
Lion Rip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
Lion Rip
Last played on
Lassoo
The Duke Spirit
Lassoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
Lassoo
Last played on
Red Weather
The Duke Spirit
Red Weather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
Red Weather
Last played on
Cuts Across The Land
The Duke Spirit
Cuts Across The Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
Cuts Across The Land
Last played on
Love Is An Unfamiliar Name
The Duke Spirit
Love Is An Unfamiliar Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
Love Is An Unfamiliar Name
Last played on
Blue And Yellow Light
The Duke Spirit
Blue And Yellow Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0354dgv.jpglink
Blue And Yellow Light
Last played on
The Step And The Walk
The Duke Spirit
The Step And The Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
The Step And The Walk
Last played on
Howling Self - 6Music Session 12/10/2003
The Duke Spirit
Howling Self - 6Music Session 12/10/2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
Howling Self - 6Music Session 12/10/2003
Last played on
Red Weather - 6Music Session 12/10/2003
The Duke Spirit
Red Weather - 6Music Session 12/10/2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
Red Weather - 6Music Session 12/10/2003
Last played on
A Wild Hope
The Duke Spirit
A Wild Hope
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
A Wild Hope
Last played on
Serenade
The Duke Spirit
Serenade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bqf88.jpglink
Serenade
Last played on
Bones Of Proof
The Duke Spirit
Bones Of Proof
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
Bones Of Proof
Last played on
Houses
The Duke Spirit
Houses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
Houses
Last played on
YoYo
The Duke Spirit
YoYo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
YoYo
Last played on
Broken Dream (feat. Duke Garwood)
The Duke Spirit
Broken Dream (feat. Duke Garwood)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
Broken Dream (feat. Duke Garwood)
Last played on
The Containment
The Duke Spirit
The Containment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bq.jpglink
The Containment
Last played on
Magenta
The Duke Spirit
Magenta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057r7w9.jpglink
Magenta
Last played on
